Publications Validate Clinical Safety and Efficacy of Shockwave Intravascular Lithotripsy

Simultaneous Publication of Three Studies in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Interventions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat severely calcified cardiovascular disease, announced today that the safety, efficacy and mechanism of benefit of IVL for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease has been further elucidated with the publication of three separate manuscripts in the June 28, 2021 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Interventions (JACC CI), comprising a pooled analysis of four studies involving coronary IVL, a randomized clinical trial involving peripheral IVL and a Mechanism of Action paper. A summary of each published article is outlined below.



The patient-level pooled analysis of the four prospective Disrupt CAD studies (Disrupt CAD I, II, III, and IV) analyzed the clinical outcomes of coronary IVL in severely calcified, stenotic de novo coronary arteries prior to stenting. The analysis reports the largest cohort of patients (628) treated with coronary IVL to date. The key findings include:

Coronary IVL safely facilitated successful stent implantation and achieved high procedural success in one of the most severely calcified vessel cohorts reported for any PCI trial to date.

Primary safety and effectiveness endpoints were achieved in almost all patients (92.7% and 92.4% respectively).

Coronary IVL showed low rates of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and very low rates of severe angiographic complications in complex target lesions.

Coronary IVL was consistently effective in achieving high acute gain and low residual stenosis.

As noted in the accompanying editorial, the key limitation is that the studies do not include a head-to-head control group. The Disrupt CAD studies were designed to obtain regulatory approval for Shockwave C2 Coronary IVL device in the European Union, United States and Japan.

Disrupt PAD III is the largest-ever randomized controlled trial (RCT) assessing the treatment of calcified lower extremity arterial lesions. It compares vessel preparation with peripheral IVL to percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) in patients receiving drug-coated balloon (DCB) treatment for peripheral arterial disease (PAD). Below are the key findings: