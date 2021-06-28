checkAd

Melior Enters Into Further Standstill Amending Agreement and Extended Promissory Note

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melior Resources Inc. (TSXV: “MLR”) (“Melior” or the “Company”) refers to its press release of April 28, 2021 regarding the Default Notice received from Pala Investments Ltd (“Pala”) and the subsequent Standstill Agreement entered into with Pala.

The Company announces that it has today entered into a further standstill amending agreement with Pala pursuant to which Pala has agreed to extend the standstill period until September 30, 2021.

Furthermore, Melior has also today entered into a further amended demand promissory note (the “Amended Promissory Note”) with Pala extending the maturity of the loan from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021. All other terms of the Amended Promissory Note remain unchanged.

MELIOR RESOURCES INC.
Martyn Buttenshaw
Interim Chief Executive Officer
+41 41 560 9070
info@meliorresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





