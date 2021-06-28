3D Systems Expands Technology Leadership Team to Capitalize on & Accelerate Opportunities for Additive Manufacturing

Industry veteran, Dr. David Leigh, joins as Chief Technology Officer for Additive Manufacturing to drive application and product innovation



Chuck Hull to increase focus on breakthrough regenerative medicine technology as Chief Technology Officer for Regenerative Medicine

ROCK HILL, S.C., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced it is expanding its executive leadership team focused on innovation with the addition of a Chief Technology Officer for Additive Manufacturing. Effective today, industry veteran Dr. David Leigh joins the company in this capacity to expand and accelerate application development and product innovation including all hardware, software, and materials development for production-scale additive manufacturing solutions.

With Dr. Leigh’s arrival, 3D Systems’ co-founder, Chuck Hull, will increase his emphasis on biotechnology as Chief Technology Officer for Regenerative Medicine, leading the development of solutions that are creating exciting new opportunities in regenerative medicine. Based upon the breakthroughs that Hull’s team of researchers have now demonstrated through the company’s partnership with United Therapeutics, a broad range of human applications are emerging, ranging from tissue implants to human organs, in addition to laboratory applications that offer the potential to accelerate the development of new drug therapies. Mr. Hull will also continue to support Government programs with the company’s next-generation large-scale metal 3D printing platform.

This expansion of technology leadership capacity is a direct reflection of the accelerating rate of additive manufacturing adoption across healthcare and industrial markets. This leadership focus will further catalyze 3D Systems’ pace of innovation, which is the foundation for the company’s strategic purpose as the leader in enabling additive manufacturing solutions for applications in growing markets that demand high-reliability products.

Dr. Leigh has more than 30 years of experience in the additive manufacturing industry. Prior to joining 3D Systems, he served as the Chief Technology Officer (global) and Chief Operations Officer (North America) for EOS, an additive manufacturing equipment vendor. Dr. Leigh also founded Harvest Technologies which was a pioneer in end-use parts applications in aerospace and established one of the first AS9100 certified additive manufacturing facilities. Harvest was acquired by Stratasys in 2014, at which time Dr. Leigh assumed the role of Senior Vice President of Emerging Technologies. He holds a Doctorate in Materials Science and Engineering, a Master of Science in Engineering, and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering - all from the University of Texas at Austin, a pioneering research university in additive manufacturing.