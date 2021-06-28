checkAd

ME2C Environmental Eliminates $2.6M of Convertible Debt

Noteholder Conversion Significantly Improves Debt Profile & Stockholders’ Equity

CORSICANA, TX, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, today announced that all holders of the Company’s outstanding 2019 Convertible Promissory Notes have agreed to convert their Notes into ME2C Environmental shares.

The Company indicated that between June 17 and June 23, 2021, a total of $2,550,000 outstanding principal, together with interest, has been voluntarily converted into shares of the Company’s common stock. The Convertible Notes were issued in 2019 in the aggregate principal amount of $2,600,000. Previously, $50,000 of the principal was converted, leaving $2,550,000 outstanding until the conversion being announced today.

“Earlier this year, the Company announced conversions related to two other rounds of debt, one in 2013 and the other in 2018. The conversion of these 2019 notes represents the last major tranche of convertible debt that significantly improves our balance sheet and is a key step in moving toward listing onto a major exchange,” stated Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of ME2C Environmental.

“With recent announcements related to progress in our litigation efforts and the ongoing development of other environmental technologies, including rare earth element (REE) extraction technologies that we are pursuing alongside Dr. Scott A. Drummond, we expect to continue to gain traction on various corporate initiatives as we work to develop viable solutions for crucial environmental concerns. We believe the latter half of 2021 will be equally significant to the growth of our company across multiple fronts and improving the firm’s enterprise value,” concluded MacPherson.

The foregoing is qualified in its entirety by a more complete discussion of the conversion of the 2019 Convertible Notes, which will be set forth in a Form 8-K to be filed by the Company.

About ME2C Environmental (ME2C)

ME2C Environmental (OTCQB: MEEC), is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME2C Environmental’s leading-edge services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME2C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit www.me2cenvironmental.com.

