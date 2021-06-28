Former CEO of LG Fuel Cells and CTO of LG Display Joins SolarWindow to Lead Business Expansion

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), developer of transparent LiquidElectricity️ coatings and processes which generate electricity on plastics and glass, today announced the appointment of Dr. In Jae Chung who will lead development of SolarWindow products and new technologies as Global Director, Technology & Product Innovation. Dr. Chung served as Chief Executive Officer at LG Fuel Cell Systems, and previously as Chief Technology Officer at LG Display, a business unit reporting over $20 billion in annual sales and supported by more than 15,000 patents. Dr. Chung is a C-level multinational executive with 30 years of experience in intellectual property, new product development and manufacturing, sales and marketing, and commercial partnerships.



“SolarWindow has a disruptive technology which generates electricity on a variety of surfaces using the Company’s transparent LiquidElectricity coatings and processes. I believe these products mark a shift in the renewable energy landscape and look forward to driving advanced engineering, innovation, and new business opportunities at SolarWindow,” stated Dr. In Jae Chung, SolarWindow Global Director, Technology & Product Innovation.

“As a global multinational executive whose overseen new product development, productization, and commercial sales with 30,000-plus employees, Dr. Chung brings to SolarWindow decades of experience with technology innovation and fostering business alliances for co-development, manufacturing, and sales and marketing of new products. It’s my distinct honor to be the first to publicly welcome Dr. Chung to SolarWindow,” stated SolarWindow President, Mr. John Rhee.

In addition to incubating new technologies and business through organic sales growth and commercial collaborations, Dr. Chung is an accomplished engineer with deep technical know-how of renewable energy products and the formulation and commercial-scale application of complex chemistries on to glass and plastics. These skills directly align with the Company’s LiquidElectricity coatings and processes which generate clean electricity on glass and plastics, for application to building windows, automotive sunroofs, and more.