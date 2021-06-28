Vicinity Motor Electric Vehicle Customers to Receive up to $100,000 in Incentives per Vehicle from British Columbia Government

$40,000 to $100,000 Rebates Offered to Customers through the CleanBC Go Electric Specialty Use Vehicle Incentive Program; Intended to Spur Adoption of EVs in British Columbia, CanadaVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC)(OTCQX:BUSXF)(FRA:6LG) ("Vicinity Motor" or the "Company") (formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel buses, today announced its Vicinity Lightningâ„¢ EV bus, as well as its recently announced line of EV trucks , have received eligibility for customer rebates of up to 33% of the purchase price through the Canadian Province of British Columbia's CleanBC Go Electric Program.

The CleanBC Go Electric Specialty Use Vehicle Incentive Program is one of a suite of programs offered under the Province of BC's CleanBC Go Electric Program. The program is funded through the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation and is administered by the Fraser Basin Council Society. The program provides a maximum rebate of $100,000 or 33% of the purchase price per vehicle, whichever is lower. The program website link is https://pluginbc.ca/suvi/.

"This significant rebate opportunity for customers, such as this rebate in B.C., will propel the already strong momentum for our breakthrough Vicinity Lightningâ„¢ EV bus offering and recently announced VMC 1200 Class 3 EV truck," said William Trainer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicinity Motor Corp. "The continued support from the forward-thinking local, provincial and national governments of Canada for electrification is significant. The new rebates from the CleanBC Go Electric Program are intended to encourage and accelerate the adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) in British Columbia for both their environmental and economic benefits - and our Lightningâ„¢ EV and VMC 1200 Class 3 truck perfectly aligns with these goals by providing the versatility to support countless transit and industrial applications.

"These savings can be significant for our prospective customers, ranging from over $40,000 for a medium duty Class 3 vehicle, to the maximum $100,000 for our extended range 168 kWh Vicinity Lightningâ„¢ EV. We believe the rebates will further position our EVs at a price point very suitable for mass deployment, increasing sales and building shareholder value," concluded Trainer.