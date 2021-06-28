checkAd

Sigma Labs Added to the Russell Microcap Index

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index effective at the open of trading today, marking the annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell annually determines membership for its indexes primarily by objective, market capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

"The inclusion of Sigma Labs to the Russell Microcap Index will enable greater access and visibility to institutional investors and investment managers," said Mark K. Ruport, President and CEO of Sigma Labs. "We are moving forward on multiple fronts on our internal roadmap with a strengthened balance sheet, a growing customer base, and a robust outlook for the 3D metal printing market. Our team's hard work and dedication have brought us to this point, and I believe we are well-positioned to continue building momentum and drive value as the market accelerates."

Russell US Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell US Indexes. Russell US Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information on the Russell US Indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Contacts:

Investor Contact: 
Chris Tyson 
Executive Vice President 
MZ Group - MZ North America 
949-491-8235
SGLB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Steven Gersten
Sigma Internal IR
813-334-9745
investors@sigmalabsinc.com

