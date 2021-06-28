Jabil Offers Berry Amendment-Compliant Protective Face Masks, Meeting Made in the USA Standard

“The market has been flooded with masks that are not Berry Amendment-compliant, leaving the DoD and government purchasers scrambling to find masks that meet the Biden administration’s made in the USA standard at the volume they require,” said Charlie Main, senior vice president of business development, Jabil. “Jabil is ready to take orders for these 100 percent domestically produced masks and has the ability to manufacture at a high volume to meet large-scale demand.”

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced that together with its subsidiary medical device company, NP Medical, Inc , it has attained a Berry Amendment-compliant solution, including developing a domestic supply chain, for its nPro single-use, disposable, FDA-cleared three-ply surgical masks. The Berry Amendment requires the Department of Defense (DoD) to give preference in procurement to domestically produced, manufactured, or home-grown products. Combined with Jabil’s status as a GSA-Schedule holder, President Biden’s executive orders aimed at strengthening “buy American” provisions and DoD requirements to adhere to the Berry Amendment, Jabil is positioned to provide high quality, American-made surgical masks to the U.S. government, including the DoD.

Jabil’s nPro surgical masks are designed to meet the ASTM F2100-19 Level 1 requirements and provide excellent protection with over 99 percent Sub-micron Particulate (PFE) and Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE). The masks feature elastic ear loops, an adjustable nose wire and vertically adjustable pleats to ensure a snug and comfortable fit.

"Jabil is proud to answer the call for a 100 percent made in the USA solution for surgical masks, which can permanently solution the supply chain constraints the U.S. faced in the beginning of the pandemic,” said Main. “Although this period only lasted a few quarters, it negatively impacted the nation's ability to respond effectively and quickly.”

Jabil is offering these masks as a directly sourced, reliable supply of PPE for large orders. To order a box of samples to evaluate for your agency or organization, please complete the form or use the contact information found at this link.

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005085/en/