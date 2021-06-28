checkAd

Avinger Announces Key Opinion Leader Presentations at Vascular Conferences in Germany

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (Nasdaq:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced key opinion leader (KOL) presentations featuring the company's Lumivascular technology at two important vascular conferences held in Germany: the annual German CLI Congress and the Essen Vascular Conference.

Dr. Arne Schwindt, a vascular surgeon from St. Franziskus Hospital Münster in Germany, gave a presentation featuring Avinger's Lumivascular technology at the annual Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI) Congress in Germany. The CLI Congress encompasses a comprehensive educational agenda with a focus on avoiding amputations and treatment of patients with PAD. The presentation titled "OCT guided atherectomy" presented cases on patients treated with Pantheris to outline the advantages of onboard OCT imaging.

Dr. Schwindt noted, "More traditional treatment methods like ballooning and stenting have their merits, however between 10% and 40% of patients treated with a stent experience restenosis and recurrence of symptoms within the first year. If these treatment failures lead to CLI, options are limited. Lumivascular atherectomy with Pantheris provides the tool to clean occluded stents under visual guidance and recover patients from CLI. We are very pleased with the clinical results post-treatment, and I believe that patients will benefit from this treatment modality using Avinger's on-board imaging atherectomy device."

Dr. Michael Lichtenberg, head of the department of angiology at Klinikum Arnsberg and president of the German Society of Angiology, commented, "The results from using Avinger's image guided atherectomy in our clinical practice have been meaningful. Patients benefit greatly as physicians can treat challenging lesions while avoiding injury to the native vessel structure. In addition, by using the Avinger technology, we can reduce the amount of radiation needed during the intervention."

Earlier this month, Dr. Schwindt also gave a presentation featuring Avinger technology at the Essen Vascular Conference. Essen Vascular is an annual regional conference with approximately 300 attendees. The conference has an educational agenda with a focus on conservative and interventional PAD treatments and AV-shunts. The presentation titled "Atherectomy of the common femoral artery - what's possible interventionally?" focused on patients treated with Avinger's image-guided devices.

