Helbiz Launches Helbiz Kitchen to Revolutionize Food Delivery

Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility that is the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), continues its path of expansion with the creation of a new business unit: Helbiz Kitchen, which will be dedicated to the preparation and home delivery of diverse food options. Everything from the kitchens to the vehicles, to the software that powers the platform, to the staff hired will be owned and operated by Helbiz. With the launch of Helbiz Kitchen, Helbiz continues to expand and invest in its operations, with a particular focus on Italy, in a sustainable manner across the entire supply chain, from the procurement of raw materials to food preparation and delivery. Helbiz plans to expand its Helbiz Kitchen operations to Washington, D.C., and additional Italian cities in the near future.

With 21,500 square meters in the heart of Milan, Helbiz Kitchen will be the largest international ghost kitchen, built to revolutionize the food delivery experience, in terms of quality, ordering and delivery. The home delivery service will take advantage of Helbiz’s proven experience in electric mobility.

The service, which will be active today, has chosen the city of Milan as its first location to operate, to be followed by a global expansion.

Helbiz Kitchen will offer customers six different types of menus including pizza, hamburger, salad, poke, sushi and ice cream. Helbiz employees known as “Helbiz Butlers” will make the deliveries on electric scooters, offering a high-level restaurant experience. In addition to delivering the food, the butlers will guarantee a culinary experience that takes inspiration from the best restaurants.

This new project will be led by Rossella Di Dio, CEO of Helbiz Kitchen, one of the founders of Helbiz. She brings deep experience in integrating various business strategies under one global brand, and will report to the CEO of Helbiz Group, Salvatore Palella. Mrs. Di Dio will be joined by Paolo Scocco, Head of New Business Development, who will oversee the direct management of the Helbiz Kitchen project. Mr. Scocco brings more than 15 years of international experience in the sector, having previously worked at Cipriani New York as the General Manager. To guarantee the excellence of the culinary experience, Executive Chefs, Rosa Di Gianfelippo and Alex Nanni, will leverage their many years of international expertise to blend the flavors of a number of country-specific culinary traditions. Initially we have hired 25 persons who serve specific roles as chefs, butlers, technical and administrative personnel supporting the project. The team's experience and competence is evidenced by our choosing Marchetti for ice cream with a name synonymous with freshness, simplicity, and goodness. In the next months there will be other important partnerships. We are also utilizing cutting edge technologies and culinary management techniques enabling us to maximize efficiency such as our integration of the six types of cuisines.