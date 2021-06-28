Citizen Stash Launching Three First-to-Market Strains in Alberta

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis supply and premium products is …

Citizen Stash is launching three new, first-to-market, cannabis strains into the Alberta market where the Company has an established reputation with consumers for delivering unique and innovative in-demand products. Based on its successful history in the province, the Company was recently awarded an additional six new SKUs that include Sundae Driver, FPOG (Fruity Pebbles OG) and Chocolate Sour Diesel in both 3.5-gram flower jars and two half gram pre-rolls. These new products will be available for sale in retail stores in Alberta and online through Alberta Cannabis (www.albertacannabis.org) in July.

"Ensuring a balanced portfolio of strains and continuing to offer new high-quality products for consumers is the key to success for any cannabis company wanting to build a premium brand in the retail space. These new offerings are excellent examples of the skill and dedication of our Cultivation Team to the craft of developing world class genetics and the mastery required to commercialize game changing cannabis strains. Pheno-hunting is the pursuit of launching new first to market strains which requires significant resources and expertise and we have proven once again that Citizen Stash is a leader in this field, and earning credibility with consumers by consistently delivering great products. This expertise and credibility now positions us to offer new products on an ongoing basis and in doing so, allows us to capture more shelf space to support our growing brand presence across the province," commented Mr. Jarrett Malnarich, CEO of Citizen Stash.

About Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

Citizen Stash is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, B.C.

Citizen Stash is best known as a rapidly growing adult-use premium cannabis brand offered nationally in 7 provinces and territories. Citizen Stash has invested and developed a portfolio of premium cannabis genetics, strains and products with a unique growth strategy incorporating a highly scalable aggregation and distribution business model to drive revenues across its national sales network.