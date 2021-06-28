checkAd

Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 14:55  |  19   |   |   

Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance, a Wyoming-based multi-line insurer, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Mountain West Farm Bureau will be subscribing to InsuranceSuite in Guidewire Cloud to power its core operations and simplify its IT operations, adapt more quickly to changing market demands, and deliver more value to policyholders. The company plans to implement InsuranceSuite in Guidewire Cloud by line of business.

“We selected Guidewire because it is the company best aligned with the P&C industry and has a strong relationship with other Farm Bureaus. Guidewire is also firmly committed to the cloud. By selecting Guidewire Cloud now, we will always have access to their latest innovations and won’t have to migrate in the future,” said Tim Hays, Vice President, Information Technology, Mountain West Farm Bureau. “Guidewire Cloud offers us the most complete cloud solution available in the marketplace, and it will always stay current. It has everything that we need to run our organization and is a key component of our digital transformation strategy and the digitalization of our organization going forward. We believe Guidewire has a successful implementation plan to get us there.”

Jamie Terry, Vice President, Organizational Development, Mountain West Farm Bureau, said, “We are a very relationship-driven company, so improving and enriching our customers’ experiences is at the forefront of everything we do. Guidewire Cloud will help us achieve this by enabling us to stay current with technology through quicker updates and improve our business continuity, risk mitigation, stability, and security. We will also leverage industry best practices across the insurance lifecycle to empower employees and increase their efficiency by streamlining workflow and automation, advancing the way we do business, and elevating the overall experience for agents and customers.”

“We welcome Mountain West Farm Bureau to the Guidewire Cloud,” said Frank O’Dowd, Chief Sales Officer, Guidewire Software. “We are pleased by the organization’s vote of confidence in our cloud services capabilities and look forward to helping the company continue its mission of providing financial peace of mind for their customers with competitive, quality products and services.”

Mountain West Farm Bureau also selected SmartCOMM from Smart Communications for customer communications management. Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member.

About Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance

Mountain West is a multi-line insurance company, serving the needs of individuals, families, and businesses throughout Wyoming and Montana for over 70 years. Our mission is to provide peace of mind for our customers with competitive, quality products and services. For more information, please visit http://www.mwfbic.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Guidewire Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance, a Wyoming-based multi-line insurer, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Mountain West Farm Bureau will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Strong Preliminary Second Quarter Results and Robust Second Half Business Pipeline - Increases ...
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.06.21
Cloverleaf Analytics’ InsuranceNow Integration for Business Intelligence and Analytics Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
17.06.21
Guidewire Recognizes Cognizant as First Recipient of its PartnerConnect InsuranceNow Specialization
16.06.21
Guidewire erhält drei XCelent-Auszeichnungen für Schadenforderungen in EMEA
16.06.21
Guidewire Wins Three XCelent Awards for Claims in EMEA
15.06.21
ConTe.it ExtendsTransformation to Claims With Latest Guidewire Deployment
10.06.21
Guidewire Appoints Rajani Ramanathan as Board Member
08.06.21
Guidewire Software Announces Promotion of PartnerConnect Consulting Partner, Exavalu, Inc.
02.06.21
Guidewire Software Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
01.06.21
Guidewire Software to Present at William Blair Investor Conference