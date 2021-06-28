Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth

“We selected Guidewire because it is the company best aligned with the P&C industry and has a strong relationship with other Farm Bureaus. Guidewire is also firmly committed to the cloud. By selecting Guidewire Cloud now, we will always have access to their latest innovations and won’t have to migrate in the future,” said Tim Hays, Vice President, Information Technology, Mountain West Farm Bureau. “Guidewire Cloud offers us the most complete cloud solution available in the marketplace, and it will always stay current. It has everything that we need to run our organization and is a key component of our digital transformation strategy and the digitalization of our organization going forward. We believe Guidewire has a successful implementation plan to get us there.”

Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance, a Wyoming-based multi-line insurer, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Mountain West Farm Bureau will be subscribing to InsuranceSuite in Guidewire Cloud to power its core operations and simplify its IT operations, adapt more quickly to changing market demands, and deliver more value to policyholders. The company plans to implement InsuranceSuite in Guidewire Cloud by line of business.

Jamie Terry, Vice President, Organizational Development, Mountain West Farm Bureau, said, “We are a very relationship-driven company, so improving and enriching our customers’ experiences is at the forefront of everything we do. Guidewire Cloud will help us achieve this by enabling us to stay current with technology through quicker updates and improve our business continuity, risk mitigation, stability, and security. We will also leverage industry best practices across the insurance lifecycle to empower employees and increase their efficiency by streamlining workflow and automation, advancing the way we do business, and elevating the overall experience for agents and customers.”

“We welcome Mountain West Farm Bureau to the Guidewire Cloud,” said Frank O’Dowd, Chief Sales Officer, Guidewire Software. “We are pleased by the organization’s vote of confidence in our cloud services capabilities and look forward to helping the company continue its mission of providing financial peace of mind for their customers with competitive, quality products and services.”

Mountain West Farm Bureau also selected SmartCOMM from Smart Communications for customer communications management. Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member.

About Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance

Mountain West is a multi-line insurance company, serving the needs of individuals, families, and businesses throughout Wyoming and Montana for over 70 years. Our mission is to provide peace of mind for our customers with competitive, quality products and services. For more information, please visit http://www.mwfbic.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

