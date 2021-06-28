Arena Minerals Receives Centaur Shareholder Approval to Close Acquisition of Sal de la Puna Lithium Brine Project in Pastos Grandes Salar, Salta, Argentina

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Minerals Inc. ("Arena" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AN) is pleased to announce that the Company has received notification from Centaur Resources ("Centaur") of shareholder approval with respect to the sale and purchase of its wholly owned subsidiary, Centaur Resources Holding Pty Ltd, which indirectly owns 100% of the Sal de la Puna lithium brine project ("Sal de la Puna", or the "Project"), covering 11,000 hectares of the Pastos Grandes basin in Argentina. This shareholder approval, along with completion of due diligence by the Company, is the primary condition precedent to the closing of the previously announced share purchase agreement (“SPA”), as further described in the press release dated My 25, 2021. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or before July 20th, 2021