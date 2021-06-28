checkAd

Arena Minerals Receives Centaur Shareholder Approval to Close Acquisition of Sal de la Puna Lithium Brine Project in Pastos Grandes Salar, Salta, Argentina

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Minerals Inc. ("Arena" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AN) is pleased to announce that the Company has received notification from Centaur Resources ("Centaur") of shareholder approval with respect to the sale and purchase of its wholly owned subsidiary, Centaur Resources Holding Pty Ltd, which indirectly owns 100% of the Sal de la Puna lithium brine project ("Sal de la Puna", or the "Project"), covering 11,000 hectares of the Pastos Grandes basin in Argentina.   This shareholder approval, along with completion of due diligence by the Company, is the primary condition precedent to the closing of the previously announced share purchase agreement (“SPA”), as further described in the press release dated My 25, 2021. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or before July 20th, 2021

William Randall, President & CEO of Arena, commented: “The acquisition of Sal de la Puna is subject to certain conditions precedent, which if not received would make the closing of the transaction impossible. One of these was the approval of the current Centaur shareholders, which held a general meeting on June 28, 2021 and voted in favour of the proposed transaction. We are delighted to be able to move closer to closing this transformative acquisition, as the remaining conditions center primarily around satisfactory conclusion of due diligence on behalf of Arena.”

The Sal de la Puna Project

The Sal de la Puna Project covers approximately 11,000 hectares of the Pastos Grandes basin located in the Puna region of Salta province at an average elevation of 4,000 metres above sea level. The project hosts a large portion of the Pastos Grandes salar adjacent and south of Millennial Lithium’s 12,700 hectare Pastos Grandes project and Litica’s Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes project which shares the northern portion of the same salar. Litica is a subsidiary of Latin American leading oil and gas producers PlusPetrol S.A., who acquired LSC Lithium in 2019 giving them ownership of their lithium assets in Argentina. The Sal de la Puna project is also located 50 km north of Lithium X Energy Corp.’s project, which was sold for $265 million in 2018, where Mr. Morales and Mr. Randall were senior executives.

