FineMark Holdings, Inc. Announces Private Placement of up to $82.5 Million of Common Stock

Autor: Accesswire
28.06.2021, 14:55  |  40   |   |   

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a private placement of 1,681,818 shares …

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a private placement of 1,681,818 shares of common stock at $33.00 per share to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors (the "First Transaction"), and has entered into a binding agreement to issue 818,182 additional shares of common stock to the lead investor in the offering, a fund managed by Strategic Value Bank Partners, at $33.00 per share (the "Second Transaction"). The First Transaction closed on June 25, 2021, and the Second Transaction is expected to close on July 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. After the closing of the Second Transaction, it is expected that the private placement will result in the issuance of 2,500,000 shares of common stock and gross proceeds to the Company of $82.5 million.

"We are very excited to complete this significant capital raise, which includes several new investors," said Joseph R. Catti, Chairman & CEO FineMark Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary bank, FineMark National Bank & Trust. "We believe this will benefit our existing shareholders, clients, associates and the communities we serve."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to refinance existing indebtedness, to provide growth capital for FineMark National Bank & Trust and for other general corporate purposes.

Commerce Street Capital, LLC served as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement. Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel to the Company.

About FineMark Holdings, Inc. and FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust. Founded in 2007, FineMark National Bank & Trust is a nationally chartered bank & trust company, headquartered in Florida. Through its offices located in Florida, Arizona and South Carolina, FineMark offers a full range of financial services, including personal and business banking, lending services, trust and investment services. The Corporation's common stock trades on the OTCQX under the symbol FNBT. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at www.finemarkbank.com.

