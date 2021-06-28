checkAd

HFS Ranks Accenture the No. 1 Provider for ServiceNow Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 14:59  |  16   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized as the number one service provider for ServiceNow services in a recent report from industry analyst firm HFS Research.

Accenture ranked #1 overall as well as in seven of the 12 evaluation criteria, including scale and growth, strategy and vision, overall execution, innovation, verticalized solutions, differentiated IP and enterprise service management maturity.

“Organizations in every industry are accelerating cloud transformation to meet their customers’ needs with agility, reduce costs and enhance productivity,” said David Kanter, global lead, Accenture ServiceNow Business Group. “Our growing strategic alliance with ServiceNow and recognition by HFS as the leading provider are testament to Accenture’s ability to bring cloud-first approaches, unmatched talent, experience and global scale to help clients realize value faster with ServiceNow.”

The “HFS Top 10 ServiceNow Services” report assessed 16 ServiceNow service providers for their innovation and execution capabilities in ongoing third-party services across the ServiceNow services value chain.

According to HFS Research, ServiceNow’s single data model and workflows, along with its ability to drive those workflows across organizational boundaries, puts ServiceNow at the heart of strategies for operationalizing the OneOffice. Currently, client journeys don’t necessarily start with IT workflows; rather, service providers are helping clients achieve cross-functional workflows.

“Accenture leads the market in scaling and innovating ServiceNow,” said Tom Reuner, senior vice president, HFS Research. “The formation of the Accenture ServiceNow Business Group, built on a team of certified experts and numerous acquisitions, has provided Accenture with the maturity to deliver global projects across the entire ServiceNow ecosystem.”

The HFS Top 10 ServiceNow Services report lists the following Accenture strengths:

  • Industry-focused approach: Accenture’s broad set of industry-led offerings and vertical solutions is set to reinforce the firm’s leading position moving forward.
  • Strong automation footprint: Accenture’s expansive set of automation capabilities and pre-built AI integrations can quickly enhance existing implementations, improving key aspects and driving faster, repeatable value.
  • Global, balanced reach: The maturity and scale of Accenture’s ServiceNow practice makes it the strongest service provider in both Europe and Australia while providing a solid footprint in LATAM.

Earlier this year, Accenture received seven ServiceNow awards, including Global Partner of the Year and Americas Partner of the Year. This follows Accenture’s recent launch of the Accenture ServiceNow Business Group to help private and public sector clients accelerate their digital transformation.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Copyright 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

