Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, along with its unaudited preliminary revenue guidance for the second quarter of 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.

Flower One Reports First Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Preliminary Revenue Guidance for Its Second Quarter

Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, …



