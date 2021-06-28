checkAd

AnalytixInsight Inc. Announces Closing of Overnight Marketed Equity Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 14:59  |  20   |   |   

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ALY) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously-announced overnight marketed public offering (the “Offering”), pursuant to which it issued 13,225,000 units of AnalytixInsight (the “Units”), at a price of $0.70 per Unit (“Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $9,257,500, which includes 1,725,000 Units issued at the Issue Price upon full exercise of the over-allotment option. The Units were offered by way of a short form prospectus dated June 22, 2021 filed in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Quebec) (the “Prospectus”).

Each Unit consists of one common share of AnalytixInsight (a “Common Share”) and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of AnalytixInsight at a price of $0.90 for a period of 36 months following closing of the Offering, provided that if, at any time following the closing of the Offering, the volume weighted average share price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $1.80 per Common Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, AnalytixInsight shall have the right, within 10 business days of the occurrence of such event, to accelerate the expiry date of the warrant by giving notice to the holders of the Warrants, and issuing a concurrent press release, of the acceleration of the expiry date to a date that is at least 30 trading days following the date of written notice to warrantholders.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for digital stock trading platform development and North American deployment of MarketWall products, acquiring servers and data for the implementation of real time stock quotations, administrative expenses and for general working capital purposes, as further described in the Prospectus, which is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Offering was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (“Canaccord”) and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, acting as the co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, and including Roth Canada, ULC (collectively, the “Underwriters”). In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters received an aggregate cash commission of $648,025 and were granted 925,750 compensation warrants (“Compensation Warrants”), with each Compensation Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one unit at the Issue Price until June 28, 2024, with each unit consisting of one Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant, which entitles the holder of a whole warrant to acquire an additional Common Share on the same terms as the Warrants. Additionally, Canaccord received a corporate finance fee payable through the issuance of 176,642 units, with each unit consisting of one Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant, which entitles the holder of a whole warrant to acquire an additional Common Share on the same terms as the Warrants.

