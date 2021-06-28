checkAd

Smart Announces $228M in Series D Financing to Expand America's Access to Pooled Employer Plans

Chrysalis Investments leads the $228M Series D roundInvestment will strengthen Smart's expansion of its retirement technology platform across the US marketNASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Smart , the global retirement technology leader …

  • Chrysalis Investments leads the $228M Series D round
  • Investment will strengthen Smart's expansion of its retirement technology platform across the US market

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Smart , the global retirement technology leader that entered the US in 2020 to provide recordkeeping and retirement savings solutions for pooled employer plans under the SECURE Act, announced today that it is concluding a $228M Series D funding round. Through its Platform as a Service model, Smart's technology powers retirement savings solutions for partners including Ireland's largest bank, and Zurich in the Middle East, with more partnerships to be announced. The Smart platform also powers one of the UK's largest master trusts (known as a 'PEP' in the US), the Smart Pension Master Trust. Chrysalis Investments, one of the UK's leading crossover investors, is leading Smart's Series D funding round, with additional investors to be announced in the coming weeks.

The investment from Chrysalis, whose portfolio includes Klarna, Wise (formerly TransferWise), Starling Bank, The Hut Group and Graphcore, as well as wefox, the insurtech unicorn from Germany, will see Smart further grow its retirement technology platform offering in the US, rolling out its proven Pooled Employer Plan technology to allow employers and financial services organizations to benefit from best-in-class user experience, meeting the needs of the SECURE Act, SECURE 2.0, and future potential retirement savings requirements, such as auto-enrolment.

Smart saw enormous growth in 2020, with assets on the platform growing by more than 160% to almost $2.4bn and the successful rollouts of the Smart platform with Bank of Ireland's insurance arm, New Ireland Assurance, and with global insurance giant Zurich and the Dubai International Financial Centre in the Middle East, both at the height of the pandemic.

With over 70,000 employers on its platform, Smart entered the US market with industry adoption already on a par with the country's largest recordkeepers by number of employers. This investment will further Smart's expansion of its cloud-based, turn-key solutions geared toward Pooled Employer Plans (PEPs) for plan advisors and employers of all sizes, and support its goal of providing access to retirement savings plans for millions of Americans.

