International Millennium Mining Corp. Announces Name Change and Stock Option Grant

Autor: Accesswire
28.06.2021, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / International Millennium Mining Corp. (TSXV:IMI) (the "Company" or "IMMC") is pleased to announce that it is in the process of changing the Company's name to "Millennium Silver Corp." Concurrent with the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / International Millennium Mining Corp. (TSXV:IMI) (the "Company" or "IMMC") is pleased to announce that it is in the process of changing the Company's name to "Millennium Silver Corp." Concurrent with the proposed name change the Company has reserved "MSC" as the new trading symbol for its common shares with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). The proposed name change and trading symbol change are subject to final approval of the TSX-V.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Issued share certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the change of name and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder concerns in this regard to be directed to their broker or agent.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces the granting of an additional 7,840,000 stock options, with an exercise price of $0.05 cents per share, for the purchase of up to 7,840,000 shares of the Company, expiring June 1, 2026. The stock options are being issued to directors, officers and employees of the Company and are subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

International Millennium Mining Corp. (TSXV:IMI) is focused on the exploration and development of its Silver Peak silver-gold project in southwest Nevada. The Company's common shares trade on the Exchange under the symbol: IMI.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
'John A. Versfelt" 
John A. Versfelt
President and CEO

Further information about the Company can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), the Company's website (www.immc.ca) or by contacting Mr. John Versfelt, President & CEO of the Company at 604-527-8135.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs and other business transactions timing. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: International Millennium Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653191/International-Millennium-Mining-Corp ...

Wertpapier


