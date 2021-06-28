SPYR Technologies’ Applied MagiX Commits to Build with New MATTER Technology

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTC PINK:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis …

The MATTER protocol is a consolidation and rebranding of what was formerly Project CHIP (Connected Home over IP). MATTER is the unified IP-based connectivity protocol built on proven technologies, helping connect and build reliable, secure IoT (Internet of Things) ecosystems. This new technology and royalty-free connectivity standard enables communications among a wide range of smart devices. Matter is also a seal of approval, assuring that any device built on this standard is reliable by nature, secure by design, and compatible at scale.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTC PINK:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX, Inc., develops and resells Apple ® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market, today announced a commitment to develop its smartHome products using the Apple-backed MATTER protocol.

"MATTER is really what the smartHome market has been waiting for - a cross-product protocol that finally will bring some much-needed cohesion to our industry," says Dr. Harald Zink, CEO of Applied Magix. "Apple announced integration of MATTER into the upcoming iOS 15 at their recent WWDC developer conference, and we are committed to provide full MATTER support in all our future Apple HomeKit compatible smartHome products. What an exciting time."

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products.