checkAd

Route1 Receives 197 LPR Systems Order Under the State of California ALPR Contract

Autor: Accesswire
28.06.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF)(TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, PCS …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF)(TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, PCS Mobile, received a purchase order from a State of California law enforcement agency to purchase 197 state-of-the-art Automatic License Plate Recognition ("ALPR") systems that will be deployed in patrol vehicles. The revenue to be generated by Route1 from the 199 ALPR systems purchase order is approximately US $1.3 million and will be recognized as the ALPR systems are delivered to the client which is expected to start in the third quarter of 2021.

As announced in June 2020, Route1 was awarded a three-year contract with seven, one-year contract renewal option years by the State of California. The contract is to provide the State of California's officers with a state-of-the-art ALPR system that will enhance officer safety and significantly improve operations. Route1's ALPR system partner for this contract is Security Center AutoVuTM from Genetec Inc.

Agencies throughout the State of California and others can take advantage of this partnership to purchase ALPR systems for their agencies. In support of making this partnership accessible to statewide and other law enforcement agencies, PCS Mobile has provided a complete catalog of installation, support services and accessories for those agencies that utilize the contract, as well as trade-in capabilities to upgrade to the AutoVu system from their existing ALPR technology.

Security Center AutoVuTM

Security Center AutoVu™ is an ALPR system that helps law enforcement agencies, commercial organizations and parking authorities locate vehicle of interest, solve cases and enforce parking regulations. Its line of specialized ALPR devices can be deployed in fixed and mobile applications and deliver high performance in the most demanding situations. Route1 has been the Genetec™ AutoVu Premier Partner of the Year for the last five years.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers, whether it be in a manufacturing plant, in-theater or in a university parking lot. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information visit: www.route1.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Route1 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Route1 Receives 197 LPR Systems Order Under the State of California ALPR Contract TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF)(TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, PCS …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Link Global Technologies Operating Hashrate Increases 380%, Over 1.7 EH/s, With the Delivery of ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update
Amex Drills Highest Grade Assay at Perron - Reports 79.22 g/t Gold over 6.15 Metres Including ...
Commerce Resources Corp. Provides Update on Summer Drill Program for the Ashram Rare Earth and ...
CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme
Condor Gold Plc ("Condor", "Condor Gold" or the "Company") 14.9m True Width at 3.94g/t Gold ...
Ubique Minerals Readies for Drilling at Daniel’s Harbour Zinc Project; Announces Private ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
CAT Strategic Metals Completes Mapping and Sampling and Drone Mag Survey at Rimrock Gold-Silver ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.06.21
Route1 Receives Insurance Settlement Payment