Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Guarantee Free 30-Minute In-Store and Curbside Pickup for Customers Nationwide

Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform with an online presence and approximately 1,100 stores, today enhanced its in-store and curbside pickup option to 30 minutes at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide.

Customers can take advantage of this free and convenient best-in-class service by simply placing a qualifying order online at officedepot.com or via the Office Depot mobile app and selecting “Store and Curbside Pickup” at checkout at least two hours before the store’s closing time. For in-store and curbside pickup orders not ready in 30 minutes, customers will receive $5 off their next qualifying purchase1. Visit officedepot.com/pickup for complete details.

“As work models and learning environments continue to evolve, customers are looking for solutions to meet their school and business needs in near real time to maintain productivity,” said Kevin Moffitt, chief retail officer for Office Depot. “We are making a promise to our customers that online and mobile orders will be available for in-store and curbside pickup in 30 minutes – guaranteed. By improving our fulfillment time from 1 hour to 30 minutes, we are reinforcing our commitment to speed and convenience.”

A one-stop solution for all business and learning needs, Office Depot offers customers office supplies, technology, cleaning and breakroom products, furniture, printing solutions and more through a variety of additional fast and convenient shopping and fulfillment services, including:

  • Same-Day Delivery: Qualifying orders are available for same-day delivery! Simply place an order, choose a delivery window that’s convenient for you, and the products will be delivered to your door in as little as one hour.
  • Same-Day Printing Services: A wide portfolio of print solutions including flyers, signs, posters, banners, marketing materials and more, are available for same-day pick-up! Qualifying orders must be placed in-store or online for in-store pickup by 2:00 PM local time and Same-Day Service must be requested at time of order.
  • Free Next-Business Day Delivery: Spend $45 or more on qualifying orders and get free next business-day delivery.
  • Office Depot Automatic: Choose from products such as coffee, water or office supplies, set a delivery schedule and let Office Depot take care of the rest. Your supplies can come automatically when you need them, for as long as you need them. And, you can easily modify, skip or cancel your product subscription at any time.
  • Tap & Pay: For fast and simple checkout, contactless mobile payment solutions including, MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, Android Pay and more, are accepted at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,100 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot and OfficeMax, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The ODP Corporation and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. 2021 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

__________________________________
1Excludes tax. No cash back. Other restrictions apply. See email for coupon terms and conditions.

