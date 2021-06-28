PROG Holdings, Inc. to Release Q2 2021 Financial Results on July 29, 2021

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG), the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of in-store and e-commerce lease-to-own solutions, and Vive Financial, a provider of omnichannel second-look revolving credit solutions, is scheduled to release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021, prior to market open.

The company has scheduled a live webcast and conference call for Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 8:30 A.M. ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. To access the live webcast, visit the company’s investor relations website, https://investor.progholdings.com/. To join the conference call via telephone, dial 877-270-2148 and request to join the PROG Holdings, Inc. call. International participants without internet access can join the conference call by dialing 412-902-6510 and requesting to join the PROG Holdings, Inc. call.