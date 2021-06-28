checkAd

Wizard Brands Announces Launch of Creek Road Miners Crypto-currency Mining Operation

Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: WIZD) an activist conglomerate that optimizes performance and profit in the companies it creates, acquires, and operates announced today the launch of Creek Road Miners, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wizard Brands.

Launching Creek Road Miners LLC expands the current NFT minting activities into mining crypto currencies. The Creek Road Miners management team consists of a seasoned team of executives with significant experience in crypto-currencies, NFTs, and tech leadership. Management intends to develop and operate “scaled up” bitcoin mining facilities using natural gas to power the operations.

As part of the initial launch, Creek Road Miners has an agreement in principle to acquire 2 megawatts of bitcoin miners. Each megawatt of bitcoin miners will be placed in one of two distinct and strategic geographic locations with different temperatures, humidity, and weather patterns. The first Creek Road Miners facility is expected to be completed and fully operational by the end of 2021 and followed by an aggressive schedule for developing additional sites.

Supporting its commitment to crypto-currency mining, Wizard Brands will change its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. and apply to change its stock symbol reflecting the name change. Wizard Entertainment will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Creek Road Miners. Please visit the company’s website CreekRoadMiners.com for more information and updates.

Mr. Scott Kaufman, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wizard Brands commented, “Crypto-currency mining is a natural segue from the Company’s current NFT strategy and presents a great opportunity to enhance shareholder value by creatively leveraging otherwise unusable or underutilized resources. Given the global environmental concerns surrounding crypto-currencies, we’re excited that our solution is ESG focused and has the potential to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of mining these assets when compared to existing operations.”

About Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: WIZD)

Wizard Brands, Inc. (www.wizardbrands.com) is an activist conglomerate that optimizes performance and profit in the companies it acquires, restructures, and operates.

Creek Road Miners, LLC (www.creekroadminers.com) will develop, own, and operate ESG-focused mobile bitcoin mining facilities in strategic locations around the United States by harnessing energy that is otherwise dissipated during traditional oil production.

