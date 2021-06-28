checkAd

LivaNova to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2021 Results

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time). The Company will release its second quarter 2021 results prior to the call.

A live audiocast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the LivaNova website at www.livanova.com. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper setup to receive the audiocast. To listen to the conference call by telephone, dial 844-558-0159 (if dialing from within the U.S. or Canada) or 236-714-3182 (if dialing from outside the U.S. or Canada). The conference ID is 3308297. A replay will be available on the LivaNova website for 90 days following the call.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 3,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning our goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our next conference call. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

15.06.21
LivaNova Receives FDA Approval for Clinical Study to Evaluate the aura6000 System to Treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea
02.06.21
LivaNova vollzieht den initialen Verkaufsabschluss des Herzklappengeschäfts an Gyrus Capital
01.06.21
LivaNova Completes Initial Closing of Heart Valve Business to Gyrus Capital