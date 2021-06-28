checkAd

Robotic Assistance Devices Kicks Off RADCON 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has launched RADCON 2021, the company’s first global sales and marketing conference. The event is taking place at RAD’s new manufacturing facility REX (RAD Excellence Center) in the metro Detroit area.

“This is a momentous day for RAD,” said Steve Reinharz, founder and CEO of RAD. “For the past 15 months, the company has been running remotely while growing exponentially. It’s a great pleasure to assemble critical parts of the RAD team in one room and talk through the strategies and tactics that will further accelerate our growth,” Reinharz added.

The company confirmed that the REX manufacturing plant is now fully operational, having recently transferred most production of its stationary robot devices to the much larger Detroit facility. “Not only is RADCON a chance for us to finally see our team members face to face, it’s also the first time many of us have had an opportunity to touch RAD devices like SCOT, Wally and ROAMEO,” said Mark Folmer, COO of RAD. “ROAMEO is an incredible achievement!” Folmer exclaimed.

Reinharz commented that RADCON will run through Wednesday afternoon, with a packed agenda covering everything RAD from detailed product demonstrations to breakout sessions reviewing the company’s ‘Road to 500’ goal. “This is an all-star sales and marketing team, everything action we take gets us closer to the target of 500 units deployed by March of next year,” Reinharz added.

The company also stated that a few non-RAD employees were in attendance at RADCON 2021 and that additional announcements would be expected in the coming days.

Follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz for future RAD and AITX updates.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai and www.roboticassistancedevices.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Robotic Assistance Devices Kicks Off RADCON 2021 Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has launched RADCON 2021, the company’s first global sales and marketing conference. The event …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Strong Preliminary Second Quarter Results and Robust Second Half Business Pipeline - Increases ...
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.06.21
AITX’s RAD-G Announces the Development of Its First Generation Compute & Control Platform
23.06.21
AITX Announces the Resignation of Garett Parsons
17.06.21
Robotic Assistance Devices Signs L&P Global Security as a New Dealer with Initial Unit Commitment
07.06.21
Acclaimed Industrial Designer Artur Tchoukanov Joins Robotic Assistance Devices
04.06.21
Robotic Assistance Devices Obtains New Orders
01.06.21
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Files 10-K and Audited Financials