Robotic Assistance Devices Kicks Off RADCON 2021

“This is a momentous day for RAD,” said Steve Reinharz, founder and CEO of RAD. “For the past 15 months, the company has been running remotely while growing exponentially. It’s a great pleasure to assemble critical parts of the RAD team in one room and talk through the strategies and tactics that will further accelerate our growth,” Reinharz added.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., ( OTCPK:AITX ), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has launched RADCON 2021, the company’s first global sales and marketing conference. The event is taking place at RAD’s new manufacturing facility REX (RAD Excellence Center) in the metro Detroit area.

The company confirmed that the REX manufacturing plant is now fully operational, having recently transferred most production of its stationary robot devices to the much larger Detroit facility. “Not only is RADCON a chance for us to finally see our team members face to face, it’s also the first time many of us have had an opportunity to touch RAD devices like SCOT, Wally and ROAMEO,” said Mark Folmer, COO of RAD. “ROAMEO is an incredible achievement!” Folmer exclaimed.

Reinharz commented that RADCON will run through Wednesday afternoon, with a packed agenda covering everything RAD from detailed product demonstrations to breakout sessions reviewing the company’s ‘Road to 500’ goal. “This is an all-star sales and marketing team, everything action we take gets us closer to the target of 500 units deployed by March of next year,” Reinharz added.

The company also stated that a few non-RAD employees were in attendance at RADCON 2021 and that additional announcements would be expected in the coming days.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai and www.roboticassistancedevices.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

