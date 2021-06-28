checkAd

ImmunityBio and NantOmics Announce Clinical Validation of a Proprietary Method to Identify Unique Targets for Immunotherapy in Individual Breast Cancer Patients

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a publicly traded immunotherapy company , and privately-held NantOmics today announced publication of a stepwise approach or “pipeline” for identification and validation of neoepitope and neoepitope-reactive T cells from individual patients. The identification of neoepitopes—short peptide sequences that are mutated in tumors and are capable of generating an immune response—provides critical support in the successful development of next-generation immunotherapies delivered by ImmunityBio’s Adeno- and yeast-based platforms. The pipeline is described in Identification and validation of expressed HLA-binding breast cancer neoepitopes for potential use in individualized cancer therapy, which recently published in the Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer.

The pipeline leverages the bioinformatics capabilities of NantOmics and ImmunityBio to predict neoepitopes based on genomic and expression analyses that have a high likelihood of generating a tumor-fighting immune response and the generation of neoepitope-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells when delivered using the Adeno and yeast vaccine platforms. These predicted neoepitopes once identified are synthesized as short peptides, and run through a series of studies to confirm their potential utility in the cancer vaccine platforms. The pipeline was developed in conjunction with physicians and scientists at Friedrich Alexander University in Germany and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in the U.S.

In clinical use, this neoepitope discovery system supports the targeted delivery of antigens with ImmunityBio’s second-generation Adeno platform. This platform, which has shown promising results in Phase 1 and 2 trials, activates CD4+ and CD8+ T cells after delivery of tumor-associated antigens in patients with advanced solid tumors and colon cancer. In preclinical studies conducted in collaboration with the NCI, accurate prediction of neoepitopes, delivered via the adenovirus platform, resulted in complete response in colon cancer when combined with ImmunityBio’s IL-15 superagonist Anktiva and other immune-based therapies. That study highlights the potential for neoepitope identification to inform highly effective anti-tumor therapy.

