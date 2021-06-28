checkAd

Ventas to Acquire New Senior Investment Group in All Equity $2.3 Billion Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 15:02  |  31   |   |   

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas”) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) (“New Senior”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Ventas will acquire New Senior in an all-stock transaction (the “Transaction”), valued at approximately $2.3 billion, including $1.5 billion of New Senior debt.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005482/en/

New Senior has a high-quality, geographically diversified portfolio of 103 private pay senior living communities, including 102 independent living communities, totaling 12,404 units and located across 36 states in the United States.

Under the terms of the agreement, New Senior shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of newly issued Ventas stock per share of New Senior common stock. Based on the closing price of Ventas common stock on June 25, 2021, this represents approximately $9.10 per New Senior share, a 31% equity premium based on New Senior’s 30-day trading average, and a 10% premium on New Senior’s total enterprise value.

The Transaction valuation is expected to represent approximately a 6% capitalization rate on expected New Senior 2022 Net Operating Income (“NOI”) and is expected to be approximately $0.09 to $0.11 accretive to Ventas’s normalized funds from operations per share on a full year basis.

“Building on the strong momentum we are experiencing in our business, we are delighted to announce this strategic and accretive acquisition with New Senior that expands Ventas’s position in senior housing at an important inflection point in the cycle as the senior housing industry rebounds,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO.

“The transaction provides Ventas shareholders with an attractive valuation and accretion, and further positions us to win the recovery. It continues Ventas’s longstanding track record of capital allocation excellence, builds on our deep experience with the independent living product and leading operators Atria and Holiday, and is a testament to the continued dedication and expertise of our outstanding team.”

J. Justin Hutchens, Ventas’s EVP, Senior Housing, added, “I am excited to include the New Senior assets in our portfolio. These independent living communities represent a strong fit with our existing portfolio, as we enhance our senior housing business to capture upside from the industry recovery.”

Seite 1 von 6
Ventas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ventas to Acquire New Senior Investment Group in All Equity $2.3 Billion Transaction Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas”) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) (“New Senior”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Ventas will acquire New Senior in an all-stock …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Strong Preliminary Second Quarter Results and Robust Second Half Business Pipeline - Increases ...
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.06.21
Ardent Health Services Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
21.06.21
Ardent Health Services Announces Senior Notes Offering
07.06.21
New Senior to Participate in Nareit's REITweek 2021 Investor Conference
07.06.21
Ventas to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference