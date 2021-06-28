checkAd

Capital Power’s commitment to sustainability and net carbon neutrality underscored through membership in Powering Past Coal Alliance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (“Capital Power” or the “Company”) announced today it has joined the Powering Past Coal Alliance, a coalition of national and sub-national governments, businesses and organizations, co-chaired by the UK and Canadian governments, committed to advancing the transition away from traditional coal generation and accelerating the transition to clean energy. Capital Power’s commitment to being net carbon neutral by 2050 is a key driver of its strategy as the Company advances its clean energy goals by investing in world-leading optimization, efficiency and emissions reduction solutions – helping Canada to meet its climate goals and providing reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity integral to Alberta’s and Canada’s energy future.

As part of Capital Power’s strategy to meet its mid-century net carbon neutral goal, the Company has announced a $1 Billion initiative to transform its Genesee Generating Station to natural gas power generation, ending coal-fired generation in 2023, six years ahead of the legislated off-coal date. This initiative includes repowering Genesee Units 1 & 2 with best-in-class natural gas combined cycle technology, that will be hydrogen capable and carbon conversion-ready, and converting Genesee Unit 3 to natural gas, delivering increased capacity of 560 MW and 3.4 million tonnes of annual carbon emissions reductions. The Company is also investing in carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS) technologies onsite to pursue additional carbon emissions reductions, as well as investing in growing its wind and solar asset portfolio.

“It’s our responsibility to do our part to help society meet the long-term challenges facing our planet. We have a long history of saying what we’ll do, then doing what we say – and our actions to move off coal, invest in hydrogen- and CCUS readiness, and invest in a sustainable energy future for Canada demonstrate just that,” said Kate Chisholm, Senior Vice President, Planning, Stakeholder Relations and Chief Sustainability Officer. “Our strategy clearly demonstrates alignment with the Powering Past Coal Alliance – we’re committed to collaboration and working to accelerate the clean energy transition, with a focus on ensuring the ongoing availability of reliable, affordable power for our grids, accessibility for all, and a just transition for affected communities and employees.”

“It is my pleasure to welcome Capital Power to the Powering Past Coal Alliance. Canadian businesses have an important role in delivering on Canada’s climate action. In the transition from coal, Capital Power is putting its net-zero emissions commitment into action and demonstrating the economic benefits and reduced financial risks of phasing out coal. I look forward to our continued work together in the fight against climate change,” said Hon. Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Canada.

Additional Links

  • Brian Vaasjo, President and Chief Executive Officer will join the virtual PPCA Net Zero Business Leaders Dialogue: Coal Phase-Out as the First Step to Net-Zero event today, June 28, 2021 at 9:00 AM MT. This event is part of the London Climate Action Week programming. The session is open to media and the public – register here.
  • Learn more about Capital Power’s commitment to being net carbon neutral by 2050 and its 10 Sustainability Targets, addressing a spectrum of ESG-related priorities.
  • Learn more about Capital Power’s repowering project at the Genesee Generating Station located west of Edmonton in Alberta, Canada.
  • Learn more about the Powering Past Coal Alliance.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns over 6,400 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 26 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include 425 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 560 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

For more information, please contact:

 Media Relations:
 Katherine Perron
 (780) 392-5335
 kperron@capitalpower.com 		Investor Relations:
Randy Mah
(780) 392-5305 or (866) 896-4636 (toll-free)
investor@capitalpower.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capital Power’s commitment to sustainability and net carbon neutrality underscored through membership in Powering Past Coal Alliance EDMONTON, Alberta, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (“Capital Power” or the “Company”) announced today it has joined the Powering Past Coal Alliance, a coalition of national and sub-national governments, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus