Trupanion Announces Participation at the BofA Securities 2021 InsurTech Conference

SEATTLE, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP) announced today that the Company will participate in the BofA Securities 2021 InsurTech Conference on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Tricia Plouf, Co-President, is scheduled to present virtually at 4:15 pm ET.



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.trupanion.com.