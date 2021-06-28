checkAd

Secureworks Welcomes Tracey Mustacchio as Chief Marketing Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

Cybersecurity and data analytics executive to accelerate Secureworks market expansion

ATLANTA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of Tracey Mustacchio as its new Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Ms. Mustacchio is leading Secureworks’ global growth and marketing strategies at a pivotal time for the Company, as it combines its years of security expertise with a new security analytics and operations platform to help organizations detect, investigate, and respond to advanced threats more quickly and effectively. Ms. Mustacchio reports to incoming Secureworks CEO Wendy K. Thomas.

New leadership appointments are bold steps in Secureworks’ drive to offer increasingly innovative technology and solutions to a global marketplace where demand is rising fast. They’re part of a cadence of transformations that also include:

“As the digital attack surface expands and intensifies, Secureworks is doubling down with rapid advancements in security analytics and solutions that are outpacing and outmaneuvering adversaries, and keeping customer and employee data safe and secure,” said Ms. Thomas, CEO of Secureworks. “Tracey will help us bring our security solutions to market in innovative ways, driving accelerated revenue growth, and further empowering the cybersecurity community around the world. Her experience in cybersecurity and data analytics is a perfect fit for our vision to be the essential cybersecurity partner for enterprises in this digitally connected world.”

“Secureworks is at the heart of a vast and fast-growing market that is increasingly vital to global enterprises,” said Tracey Mustacchio, CMO of Secureworks. “Our leading AI-based, cloud-native products and security are fully equal to the challenge of protecting the world’s enterprises, and there’s more innovation to come. I look forward to working with Wendy and the Secureworks team to build on our momentum as we drive increasing value for all Secureworks stakeholders.”

Ms. Mustacchio has a well-established record of leadership in cybersecurity, information management, and data analytics. She has led transformation and growth strategies for McAfee, Nuance, and Secure Software, as well as global go-to-market for IBM’s Big Data portfolio. Prior to Secureworks, she was interim Chief Marketing Officer for Carbonite and Webroot, taking them through their successful acquisition by Opentext.

About Secureworks
Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers’ ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations and automate the right actions.

Use of the word “partner,” “partnership” or words of similar import does not imply a legal partnership between Secureworks and any other company.

Secureworks and Taegis are trademarks of Secureworks Corp.

Connect with Secureworks via TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook
Read the Secureworks Blog

Media Contact:
Derek Delano
press@secureworks.com
1 617-335-9516





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Secureworks Welcomes Tracey Mustacchio as Chief Marketing Officer Cybersecurity and data analytics executive to accelerate Secureworks market expansionATLANTA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of Tracey Mustacchio as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus