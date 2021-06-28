AMD Leads High Performance Computing Towards Exascale and Beyond

— Adoption of AMD EPYC processors in Top500 list of world’s fastest supercomputers accelerates; number of AMD-powered systems doubles since November and EPYC processors power half of the newly ranked systems —

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At this year’s International Supercomputing 2021 digital event, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) is showcasing momentum for its AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators across the High Performance Computing (HPC) industry. The company also outlined updates to the ROCm open software platform and introduced the AMD Instinct Education and Research (AIER) initiative. The latest Top500 list showcased the continued growth of AMD EPYC processors for HPC systems. AMD EPYC processors power nearly 5x more systems compared to the June 2020 list, and more than double the number of systems compared to November 2020. As well, AMD EPYC processors power half of the 58 new entries on the June 2021 list.

“High performance computing is critical to addressing the world's biggest and most important challenges,” said Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, data center and embedded systems group, AMD. “With our AMD EPYC processor family and Instinct accelerators, AMD continues to be the partner of choice for HPC. We are committed to enabling the performance and capabilities needed to advance scientific discoveries, break the exascale barrier, and continue driving innovation.”

AMD HPC Momentum Continues

With the recent launch of the AMD EPYC 7003 Series processor, which provides industry leading performance for HPC workloadsi, AMD is continuing to enable its partners and customers to deploy all sizes of clusters, across key research areas including manufacturing, life sciences, financial services, climate research and more.

A 2020 Intersect360 perception study of HPC users’ impressions of CPUs showed that AMD EPYC processors had a 78 percent favorable impression amongst respondents, growing from 36 percent in 2016ii. In a 2021 study from Intersect360 asking HPC institutions about AMD EPYC penetration within their sites, 23 percent of respondents said they have broad usage of AMD EPYC processors, and an additional 47 percent said they are testing or using AMD EPYC processors at some leveliii.