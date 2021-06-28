Verizon Visa Card gives card holders even more with new travel and gift card rewards

Now, Verizon wireless card holders can redeem rewards for more of what they love - at Verizon and beyond

What you need to know:



Verizon Visa Card holders can already redeem rewards in the form of Verizon Dollars for purchases at Verizon and starting today, for things outside of Verizon, like gift cards from their favorite stores, flights, hotels and more.

It’s the only credit card that is eligible for the Auto Pay discount on their Verizon wireless bill. Card holders who enroll their card in Auto Pay not only get the best pricing available on Verizon Unlimited plans, but also earn 2% in Verizon Dollars for each wireless bill payment.

With travel starting to open back up, now is the perfect time to take advantage of redeeming Verizon Dollars for airlines, hotels, and car rentals.



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Visa Card, issued by Synchrony, is the only credit card that lets customers earn Verizon Dollars, which can be redeemed for Verizon's best phones, 5G tech and even used to lower their monthly wireless bill. Now, those rewards get even better: card holders can redeem their rewards on even more of what they love, outside of Verizon— like gift cards from favorite brands, hotels, flights and car rentals. With travel starting to open back up, that summer trip couldn’t come at a better time.



Verizon Visa Card holders also get two free days of TravelPass annually and are never charged foreign transaction fees when spending abroad. So, when it’s time to go places, the TravelPass allows card holders to use domestic talk, text and data in more than 185 countries—on us. The perfect rewards for that long-awaited summer vacation!

Get the most out of your purchases with Verizon Visa Card

Use Verizon Visa Card everywhere it’s accepted to earn Verizon Dollars—rewards you can redeem for your favorite things at Verizon and now, other places too. The Verizon Visa Card lets you earn more rewards for everyday purchases, including 4% on grocery store purchases and filling up the car with gas, 3% on dining including takeout and delivery, 2% on Verizon purchases, and 1% on all other purchases where Visa credit cards are accepted. There are no limits on how much you can earn, and no expiration dates. The card comes with no annual or foreign transaction fees.