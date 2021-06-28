checkAd

Verizon Visa Card gives card holders even more with new travel and gift card rewards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 15:03  |  37   |   |   

Now, Verizon wireless card holders can redeem rewards for more of what they love - at Verizon and beyond

What you need to know:

  • Verizon Visa Card holders can already redeem rewards in the form of Verizon Dollars for purchases at Verizon and starting today, for things outside of Verizon, like gift cards from their favorite stores, flights, hotels and more.
  • It’s the only credit card that is eligible for the Auto Pay discount on their Verizon wireless bill. Card holders who enroll their card in Auto Pay not only get the best pricing available on Verizon Unlimited plans, but also earn 2% in Verizon Dollars for each wireless bill payment.
  • With travel starting to open back up, now is the perfect time to take advantage of redeeming Verizon Dollars for airlines, hotels, and car rentals.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Visa Card, issued by Synchrony, is the only credit card that lets customers earn Verizon Dollars, which can be redeemed for Verizon's best phones, 5G tech and even used to lower their monthly wireless bill. Now, those rewards get even better: card holders can redeem their rewards on even more of what they love, outside of Verizon— like gift cards from favorite brands, hotels, flights and car rentals. With travel starting to open back up, that summer trip couldn’t come at a better time.

Verizon Visa Card holders also get two free days of TravelPass annually and are never charged foreign transaction fees when spending abroad. So, when it’s time to go places, the TravelPass allows card holders to use domestic talk, text and data in more than 185 countries—on us. The perfect rewards for that long-awaited summer vacation!

Get the most out of your purchases with Verizon Visa Card

Use Verizon Visa Card everywhere it’s accepted to earn Verizon Dollars—rewards you can redeem for your favorite things at Verizon and now, other places too. The Verizon Visa Card lets you earn more rewards for everyday purchases, including 4% on grocery store purchases and filling up the car with gas, 3% on dining including takeout and delivery, 2% on Verizon purchases, and 1% on all other purchases where Visa credit cards are accepted. There are no limits on how much you can earn, and no expiration dates. The card comes with no annual or foreign transaction fees.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon Visa Card gives card holders even more with new travel and gift card rewards Now, Verizon wireless card holders can redeem rewards for more of what they love - at Verizon and beyondWhat you need to know: Verizon Visa Card holders can already redeem rewards in the form of Verizon Dollars for purchases at Verizon and starting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus