Arise Private Wealth Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that financial advisors Steven Carlsen, CSRIC, and Sathya Chey CFP, CDFA, CSRIC, MBA, have launched a new independent practice, Arise Private Wealth, through affiliation with LPL Financial’s Strategic Wealth Services (SWS) model designed to support the unique needs of breakaway advisors. The advisors reported having served approximately $580 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors.

Carlsen is an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience helping clients manage their wealth, with a focus on retirement income planning. He partnered with Chey in 2018, recognizing that their individual strengths complemented each other. With nearly 15 years industry experience, Chey places a strong focus on effective communications and helping clients understand the many complex financial decisions they may face. Based in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., the advisors receive office support from Pamela Dickson, Katherine Holcomb and Shannon Rowan.

Both of the firm’s managing partners come from humble beginnings. Carlsen was raised by a single mother, and Chey was born in a refugee camp in Thailand, where her family fled from the Cambodian genocide. The name for their new practice, Arise Private Wealth, seemed especially fitting. “We weren’t born into the most ideal circumstances that would traditionally breed success; however, we know first-hand that discipline, perseverance and an unwavering commitment to ‘arise’ and create a new life, is possible,” Chey said. “For us, ‘arise’ means to ascend beyond our past, overcome challenges, control our destiny and consistently strive to be a better person. We’re living proof of this and we bring this tenacity to every relationship, clearing the way for our clients to help them reach new heights. As a firm, we are moving upwards to a fresh approach and new capabilities.”

For the Arise team, that fresh approach meant transitioning to independence. After extensive due diligence, the team chose to partner with LPL. “We believe that LPL provides the most proficient platform with no proprietary products. Its focus is keenly on innovation and operational support to help advisors succeed,” Carlsen said, noting that the move to LPL also gives them more freedom to build out their team and enhance the services offered to clients. “We are excited about expanding our investment strategies as we incorporate our values with ESG and SRI investing. We believe you can do well by doing good, all while maintaining your principles and thriving financially.”

