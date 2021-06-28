checkAd

NHS Industries Closes Non Brokered Private Placement and Appoints Krystal Pineo as Director

Autor: Accesswire
28.06.2021, 15:00  |  40   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / NHS INDUSTRIES Ltd ("NHS" or the "Company") (CSE:NHS)(OTC PINK:NNHHF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement financing for gross proceeds of $3,252,375 …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / NHS INDUSTRIES Ltd ("NHS" or the "Company") (CSE:NHS)(OTC PINK:NNHHF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement financing for gross proceeds of $3,252,375 through the issuance of 16,261,875 units at a price of $0.20 per Unit (a "Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company for a period of two years, subject to accelerated expiry, at a price of $0.30 per share in the first year and $0.45 per share in the second year.

In the event that the Company's common shares trade at a closing price at or greater than $0.60 per share for a period of 5 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof, and in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Company.

Under the private placement the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $151,543 and issued an aggregate of 757,715 finder's warrants, each exercisable for one common share for two years at a price of $0.30 per share in the first year and $0.45 per share in the second year and subject to accelerated expiry as noted above.

The securities issued under the private placement are subject to a four month hold period which expires October 29, 2021. The Company intends to use the proceeds towards growing its portfolio of assets, marketing and distribution of the Company's products and general working capital.

Furthermore, the company is pleased to announce it has appointed to its Board of Directors Ms. Krystal Pineo and has accepted the resignation of Mr. Ming Gee Chiang.

Krystal Pineo is the founder of KP Capital, a family office and corporate advisory firm. Krystal was the co-founder and former director of The Yield Growth Corp (now Better Plant Sciences Inc), a CSE listed company offering a collection of high-efficacy, plant-based products for optimum health and wellness. Krystal is also the acting COO at Absolem Health Corp., a company focused on creating natural solutions for human health optimization through functional and medicinal products.

Seite 1 von 3
NHS Industries Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NHS Industries Closes Non Brokered Private Placement and Appoints Krystal Pineo as Director VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / NHS INDUSTRIES Ltd ("NHS" or the "Company") (CSE:NHS)(OTC PINK:NNHHF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement financing for gross proceeds of $3,252,375 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Link Global Technologies Operating Hashrate Increases 380%, Over 1.7 EH/s, With the Delivery of ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update
Amex Drills Highest Grade Assay at Perron - Reports 79.22 g/t Gold over 6.15 Metres Including ...
Commerce Resources Corp. Provides Update on Summer Drill Program for the Ashram Rare Earth and ...
CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme
Condor Gold Plc ("Condor", "Condor Gold" or the "Company") 14.9m True Width at 3.94g/t Gold ...
Ubique Minerals Readies for Drilling at Daniel’s Harbour Zinc Project; Announces Private ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
CAT Strategic Metals Completes Mapping and Sampling and Drone Mag Survey at Rimrock Gold-Silver ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...