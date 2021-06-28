NHS Industries Closes Non Brokered Private Placement and Appoints Krystal Pineo as Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / NHS INDUSTRIES Ltd ("NHS" or the "Company") (CSE:NHS)(OTC PINK:NNHHF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement financing for gross proceeds of $3,252,375 …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / NHS INDUSTRIES Ltd ("NHS" or the "Company") (CSE:NHS)(OTC PINK:NNHHF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement financing for gross proceeds of $3,252,375 through the issuance of 16,261,875 units at a price of $0.20 per Unit (a "Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company for a period of two years, subject to accelerated expiry, at a price of $0.30 per share in the first year and $0.45 per share in the second year. In the event that the Company's common shares trade at a closing price at or greater than $0.60 per share for a period of 5 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof, and in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Company.