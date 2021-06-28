DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG: 14th Interim report and final report
14th Interim report and final report
In the period from June 21 up to and including June 24, 2021, a total of 3.240 shares of AlzChem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback program announced on February 2, 2021. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 40.581. The acquisition was carried out by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main/Germany via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of AlzChem Group AG.
The total number of repurchased shares in the last week, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume per day were as follows:
|Buyback date
|Total number of shares
|Weighted average price (EUR)
|Aggregated volume (EUR)
|21.06.2021
|672
|25,1000
|16.867,20
|22.06.2021
|926
|25,0000
|23.150,00
|23.06.2021
|935
|25,0000
|23.375,00
|24.06.2021
|707
|25,0000
|17.675,00
|Σ
|3.240
|25,0207
|81.067,20
With the share buyback on June 24, 2021, the budget allocated for this purpose has been exhausted; the share buyback program is therefore complete. The number of shares repurchased during the entire share buyback program, the weighted average price and the aggregate volume were as follows:
