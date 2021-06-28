checkAd

DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG: 14th Interim report and final report

DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
AlzChem Group AG: 14th Interim report and final report

28.06.2021 / 15:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AlzChem Group AG

Disclosure
according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014
and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052


14th Interim report and final report

In the period from June 21 up to and including June 24, 2021, a total of 3.240 shares of AlzChem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback program announced on February 2, 2021. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 40.581. The acquisition was carried out by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main/Germany via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of AlzChem Group AG.

The total number of repurchased shares in the last week, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume per day were as follows:

Buyback date Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR)
21.06.2021 672 25,1000 16.867,20
22.06.2021 926 25,0000 23.150,00
23.06.2021 935 25,0000 23.375,00
24.06.2021 707 25,0000 17.675,00
Σ 3.240 25,0207 81.067,20
 

With the share buyback on June 24, 2021, the budget allocated for this purpose has been exhausted; the share buyback program is therefore complete. The number of shares repurchased during the entire share buyback program, the weighted average price and the aggregate volume were as follows:

