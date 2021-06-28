LAURA ALBER NAMED TO BARRON’S TOP CEO LIST 2021
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today shared the news of President and Chief Executive Officer Laura Alber’s inclusion on the Barron’s Top CEO List 2021.
This year’s list focused on leaders who according to Barron’s, “met the challenge of COVID head on and positioned their companies to thrive well into the future.” Barron’s praised Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for navigating the pandemic with, “the right products and a robust e-commerce operation” under Alber’s leadership as well as the company’s commitments to gender equity and the environment highlighting a recent announcement of carbon neutrality for its operations by 2025.
The Barron’s Top CEOs 2021 list appears on the cover of the June 28, 2021 issue and includes the following top performing executives and organizations (in alphabetical order):
- Laura J. Alber, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
- Craig Arnold, Eaton
- Stéphane Bancel, Moderna
- Mary Barra, General Motors
- Albert Bourla, Pfizer
- Tim Cook, Apple
- H. Lawrence Culp Jr., General Electric
- Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase
- Marvin Ellison, Lowe's
- Larry Fink, BlackRock
- Henry Fernandez, MSCI
- Adena Friedman, Nasdaq
- Tricia Griffith, Progressive
- Reed Hastings, Netflix
- Jensen Huang, Nvidia
- Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac
- Craig Jelinek, Costco Wholesale
- Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber Technologies
- Tobias Lütke, Shopify
- C. Douglas McMillon, Walmart
- Brian Moynihan, Bank of America
- Elon Musk, Tesla
- Satya Nadella, Microsoft
- Brian Niccol, Chipotle Mexican Grill
- James L. Robo, NextEra Energy
- Dan Schulman, PayPal
- Lisa Su, Advanced Micro Devices
- Michael Wirth, Chevron
- Eric Yuan, Zoom Video Communications
- Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook
ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to lead the industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply engrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.
