LAURA ALBER NAMED TO BARRON’S TOP CEO LIST 2021

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today shared the news of President and Chief Executive Officer Laura Alber’s inclusion on the Barron’s Top CEO List 2021.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Laura Alber (Photo: Business Wire)

This year’s list focused on leaders who according to Barron’s, “met the challenge of COVID head on and positioned their companies to thrive well into the future.” Barron’s praised Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for navigating the pandemic with, “the right products and a robust e-commerce operation” under Alber’s leadership as well as the company’s commitments to gender equity and the environment highlighting a recent announcement of carbon neutrality for its operations by 2025.

The Barron’s Top CEOs 2021 list appears on the cover of the June 28, 2021 issue and includes the following top performing executives and organizations (in alphabetical order):

Laura J. Alber, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Craig Arnold, Eaton

Stéphane Bancel, Moderna

Mary Barra, General Motors

Albert Bourla, Pfizer

Tim Cook, Apple

H. Lawrence Culp Jr., General Electric

Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase

Marvin Ellison, Lowe's

Larry Fink, BlackRock

Henry Fernandez, MSCI

Adena Friedman, Nasdaq

Tricia Griffith, Progressive

Reed Hastings, Netflix

Jensen Huang, Nvidia

Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac

Craig Jelinek, Costco Wholesale

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber Technologies

Tobias Lütke, Shopify

C. Douglas McMillon, Walmart

Brian Moynihan, Bank of America

Elon Musk, Tesla

Satya Nadella, Microsoft

Brian Niccol, Chipotle Mexican Grill

James L. Robo, NextEra Energy

Dan Schulman, PayPal

Lisa Su, Advanced Micro Devices

Michael Wirth, Chevron

Eric Yuan, Zoom Video Communications

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook

Click here for the full article and for additional information about this year’s Barron’s Top CEO list.

