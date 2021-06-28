Advent Technologies Announces Membership in German Intelligent Mobility Association

Advent plays an active role in the automotive sector through its patented high-temperature polymer electrolyte membrane (HT-PEM) technology. This allows electric vehicles (EVs), from smaller vehicles requiring a charge of 15 kW or less to larger vehicles requiring above 30 kW, to continuously recharge their batteries and refuel on a variety of zero-emissions liquid fuels.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent“) today announced its membership in ITS mobility, the largest competence cluster for intelligent mobility in Germany. The U.S. corporation develops cutting-edge technologies allowing for an “Any Fuel. Anywhere.” option in which Advent’s high-temperature fuel cells are not limited to exclusively using hydrogen as a fuel source as they can convert hydrogen carriers and other e-fuels to electricity.

ITS mobility is a multi-branched, active network connecting business, economic and science experts in projects and through professional events on intelligent mobility concepts designed to create safer and more efficient traffic and transportation. With more than 200 members and over 20 years of experience, ITS mobility promotes dialogue between the mobility industry and research community. The association’s focus includes automated and connected driving, sustainable mobility concepts, intelligent infrastructures, new drive technologies and energy sources, open data infrastructure, mobility-as-a service (MaaS), artificial intelligence, new materials, eCall, and positioning and navigation.

Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent Technologies Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are thrilled to be a member of ITS mobility and actively contributing to this leading German network for the mobility industry and researchers. We look forward to collaborating with ITS mobility and our fellow members to help the hydrogen and fuel cell industries thrive while remaining committed to playing our role in the clean energy transition through the advancement of innovative, effective solutions.”

Thomas Krause, Chairman of the Board of ITS mobility, added: “We are excited to have Advent Technologies as a member of ITS mobility. Their knowledge and experience as an innovator in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space will be a valuable asset to our competence cluster.”

ITS mobility is a member of the go-cluster program, the cluster political excellence measure of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. ITS has been awarded the silver label for Cluster Management Excellence by the European Secretariat for Cluster Analysis (ESCA).