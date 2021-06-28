checkAd

Bridgewater Bank Welcomes Joseph Birkholz as Chief Risk Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Bridgewater Bank, a leading Twin Cities bank focused on meeting the unique needs of successful individuals and entrepreneurs, today announced the addition of Joseph Birkholz to its team as Chief Risk Officer.

Joseph Birkholz (Photo: Business Wire)

Joseph Birkholz (Photo: Business Wire)

Joseph joins Bridgewater with over 15 years’ experience in various enterprise risk management capacities. Joseph most recently served as Senior Vice President of Risk Operations at TCF Bank (nka Huntington Bank), where he led teams across operational risk, vendor risk and risk operations disciplines. In his new position at Bridgewater, Joseph will help the Bank mitigate key risks by leveraging his expertise in creating and formalizing risk frameworks, developing risk and control assessments, credit risk analytics and operational risk management. Joseph holds a B.S. in accounting from The College of St. Scholastica and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas.

“Joseph’s arrival is well-timed at this juncture in Bridgewater’s growth,” said Jerry Baack, President & Chief Executive Officer at Bridgewater Bank. “We look forward to benefiting from his strong and varied background in enterprise risk management.”

About Bridgewater Bank

Recognized as a premier, full-service Twin Cities bank, Bridgewater Bank is dedicated to serving the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients and high-net-worth individuals. By pairing a range of deposit, lending and business services solutions with a responsive service model, Bridgewater has seen continuous growth and profitability. With assets totaling over $3.07 billion and seven branches as of March 31, 2021, Bridgewater is considered one of the largest locally led banks in the State of Minnesota, and it has received numerous awards for its growth, banking services and esteemed corporate culture.

