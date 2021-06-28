DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Announces Proposed Business Combination With The Oncology Institute

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (“DFP”) (NASDAQ: DFPH, DFPHW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (“Deerfield”) and Richard Barasch, a veteran healthcare public company executive and investor, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with The Oncology Institute ( “TOI” or “The Company”), the U.S. market leader in providing value-based oncology care. Following the business combination, DFP expects to be renamed The Oncology Institute and will remain listed on the NASDAQ stock market under new ticker symbol “TOI”.

The Oncology Institute Investment Highlights