checkAd

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Announces Proposed Business Combination With The Oncology Institute

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 15:01  |  21   |   |   

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (“DFP”) (NASDAQ: DFPH, DFPHW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (“Deerfield”) and Richard Barasch, a veteran healthcare public company executive and investor, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with The Oncology Institute ( “TOI” or “The Company”), the U.S. market leader in providing value-based oncology care. Following the business combination, DFP expects to be renamed The Oncology Institute and will remain listed on the NASDAQ stock market under new ticker symbol “TOI”.

The Oncology Institute Investment Highlights

  • Leading Value-Based Care Provider in Oncology – A Huge Addressable Market: The Oncology Institute is leading the shift to value-based oncology care by utilizing a highly scalable and replicable operating model to disrupt the $200 billion U.S. oncology market. Believing that every patient deserves access to world-class care close to home, The Oncology Institute currently manages over 50 community-based practice locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Florida. TOI serves approximately 1.3 million lives under value-based contracts and treats over 46,000 patients each year through relationships with leading payors and at-risk physician groups.
  • Highly Differentiated, Technology Enabled Care Model: TOI’s data-driven model provides patients with comprehensive care and symptom management, which improves patient experience, minimizes unnecessary hospitalizations, and supports adherence to treatment regimens. Staffed by a clinical team that speaks more than 20 languages, The Oncology Institute offers patient navigators, in-house labs, transfusions, and dispensary services as well as cutting-edge treatments including an outpatient stem cell transplant program and access to more than 130 clinical trials.
  • Well Positioned for Long Term Growth: After generating a 30% revenue CAGR from 2016-2020, The Oncology Institute will pursue a strategy of organic growth and selected acquisitions to accelerate growth trajectory in collaboration with payor and at- risk providers. TOI’s pipeline of organic growth initiatives in new and existing markets exceeds 3.5 million patient lives, and the company is also pursuing an actionable acquisition pipeline in new and existing markets.
  • Highly Experienced Management Team: The Oncology Institute’s management team will be comprised of seasoned healthcare industry professionals, led by Chief Executive Officer Brad Hively, Chief Operating Officer Daniel Virnich, M.D., Chief Medical Officer Yale Podnos, M.D., Chief Administrative Officer Matt Miller, M.D., and Chief Financial Officer Scott Dalgleish. Richard Barasch will become Executive Chairman of The Oncology Institute upon closing of the business combination. Mr. Barasch was formerly Chairman and CEO of Universal American Corp., a publicly traded health insurance and services company from 1995 until Universal American’s acquisition by WellCare Health Plans in May 2017. Mr. Barasch has led the successful business combinations of AdaptHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: AHCO), which came public in 2019 via a business combination with DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and CareMax (Nasdaq: CMAX), which came public in 2021 via a business combination with Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp.

Summary of the Transaction

Seite 1 von 6
DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Announces Proposed Business Combination With The Oncology Institute DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (“DFP”) (NASDAQ: DFPH, DFPHW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (“Deerfield”) and Richard Barasch, a veteran healthcare public company executive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Strong Preliminary Second Quarter Results and Robust Second Half Business Pipeline - Increases ...
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels