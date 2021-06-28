Avalon GloboCare CEO Provides Letter to Update Shareholders About Acquisition of SenlangBio

SenlangBio Generated Revenue of USD $1.2 Million for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and Projects $5 Million to $7 Million in Revenue for the Full Year 2021

This Transformative Acquisition is Expected to Significantly Contribute to Growth and Development of Avalon

FREEHOLD, N.J., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) (“Avalon” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage global developer of innovative and transformative cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today provided the following letter to shareholders from its President and Chief Executive Officer, David Jin, M.D., Ph.D.:

“We recently entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire SenlangBio, a world-class cell therapy company. We believe that the acquisition, which is subject to certain previously disclosed closing conditions, will significantly enhance Avalon’s capabilities in cell and gene therapy, expanding our therapeutic pipeline by adding 15 autologous and universal (“off-the-shelf”) cell therapy programs. SenlangBio has applied its cellular therapeutics technology to develop a broad range of cellular therapy candidates including CAR-T, CAR-γδT and armored tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, with potential applications to a wide array of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. This transformative acquisition will significantly contribute to sustainable and successful growth and development of Avalon.

Importantly, this will be an all-stock transaction, which clearly illustrates the confidence and commitment of SenlangBio and its principals. Avalon was also able to secure approximately USD $30 million from an institutional healthcare investor for an approximately 13.5% equity interest in SenlangBio on favorable terms and without warrants or other equity-linked or debt instrument related to the financing. This funding, which is contingent on the close of the SenlangBio acquisition, should provide us with a substantial cash runway at SenlangBio for several years, as we advance a number of clinical programs and execute on key milestones. In connection with the acquisition, we intend to integrate Avalon’s and SenlangBio’s technology platforms and manufacturing/bio-processing infrastructure, which is expected to significantly reduce costs and accelerate the clinical translation of cellular technologies.