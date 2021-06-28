checkAd

Keep Your Phone Safe Metro by T-Mobile Intros BYOD Protection

Your phone has kept you connected throughout the pandemic, now it’s time to keep it protected. Today, Metro by T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that customers who bring their own device can now purchase protection for their eligible phones or tablets in July. You heard that right – customers can get device protection even if they did not initially purchase their device from Metro by T-Mobile.

Metro by T-Mobile’s affordable choices for BYOD insurance provided by Assurant (Graphic: Business Wire)

From July 1-31, both existing Metro by T-Mobile Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) customers and those with Metro devices who did not enroll in device protection at the time of activation can get device protection in Metro stores. They can choose from more protection options than ever before, including Metro by T-Mobile’s most comprehensive device protection plan yet: the Premium Service Bundle. And starting July 1, all customers will have up to 30 days from a device’s activation with Metro by T-Mobile to enroll in protection — giving you more time to decide what plan works best for you.

“Now that we are all out and about more, we need to protect the devices we use every day,” said Jon Freier, Executive Vice President, Consumer Group. “It’s imperative that everyone has options when it comes to protecting their devices, and we want to ensure our customers stay connected to the important people in their lives, even if those phones and tablets didn’t come from Metro by T-Mobile.”

With Metro by T-Mobile’s affordable choices for BYOD insurance provided by Assurant, customers have peace of mind knowing their favorite devices will be protected, and they avoid the hassle of paying for a new device if something goes wrong.

The new BYOD Premium Service Bundle (for handsets only) offers device protection and McAfee Mobile Security as well as Scam Shield Premium, Unlimited Directory Assistance and Call Forwarding — all for $16 a month added to your Metro by T-Mobile plan cost. Or, you can get device protection and McAfee only for your phone, for an additional $12 a month to your plan cost. And for basic device protection in case of loss, theft, accidental damage and mechanical or electrical breakdown, Metro by T-Mobile’s BYOD device protection is just an extra $9 a month.

