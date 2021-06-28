Baltic Horizon Fund publishes annual ESG report
Baltic Horizon Fund has compiled the annual ESG report. The report is attached and available on the website of the fund in English at https://www.baltichorizon.com/esg-commitment/. The Estonian translation of the report will be made available on Baltic Horizon Fund website https://www.baltichorizon.com/et/meie-puhendumus-esg/ by 23 July 2021.
For additional information, please contact:
Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com
www.baltichorizon.com
Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.
Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com
Attachment
0 Kommentare