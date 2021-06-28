StorageVault Announces $50 Million Bought Deal Offering of 5.50% Senior Unsecured Hybrid Debentures

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX-V) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”) led by Scotiabank and CIBC Capital Markets as Joint Bookrunners, under which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase $50 million aggregate principal amount of listed senior unsecured hybrid debentures due September 30, 2026 (the “Debentures”) at a price of $1,000 per Debenture (the “Offering”). StorageVault has also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $7.5 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures, on the same terms and conditions, exercisable in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days following closing of the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on or about July 19, 2021.

StorageVault intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund potential future acquisition opportunities and for general corporate purposes.