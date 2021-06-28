StorageVault Announces $50 Million Bought Deal Offering of 5.50% Senior Unsecured Hybrid Debentures
TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX-V) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”) led by Scotiabank and CIBC Capital Markets as Joint Bookrunners, under which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase $50 million aggregate principal amount of listed senior unsecured hybrid debentures due September 30, 2026 (the “Debentures”) at a price of $1,000 per Debenture (the “Offering”). StorageVault has also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $7.5 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures, on the same terms and conditions, exercisable in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days following closing of the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on or about July 19, 2021.
StorageVault intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund potential future acquisition opportunities and for general corporate purposes.
The Debentures will be direct senior unsecured obligations of StorageVault and will rank: (i) subordinate to all existing and future senior secured indebtedness of StorageVault, (ii) subordinate to all existing and future secured indebtedness that is not senior secured indebtedness, but only to the extent of the value of the assets securing such other secured indebtedness, (iii) pari passu with each debenture issued under the indenture under which the Debentures will be issued (the “Indenture”) and with all other present and future unsubordinated indebtedness of StorageVault that is not senior secured indebtedness or that is not indebtedness described in clause (ii) above, including trade creditors, (iv) senior in right of payment to indebtedness of StorageVault that by its terms is subordinated in right of payment to the Debentures, and (v) structurally subordinated to all existing and future obligations, including indebtedness and trade payables, of StorageVault’s subsidiaries. The payment of principal and premium, if any, of, and interest on, the Debentures will be subordinated in right of payment to all senior secured indebtedness of StorageVault, as will be set forth in the Indenture. The Indenture will not restrict StorageVault or its subsidiaries from incurring additional indebtedness or from mortgaging, pledging or charging its properties to secure any indebtedness or liabilities. None of StorageVault’s subsidiaries will guarantee the Debentures.
