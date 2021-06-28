checkAd

StorageVault Announces $50 Million Bought Deal Offering of 5.50% Senior Unsecured Hybrid Debentures

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 15:13  |  39   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX-V) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”) led by Scotiabank and CIBC Capital Markets as Joint Bookrunners, under which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase $50 million aggregate principal amount of listed senior unsecured hybrid debentures due September 30, 2026 (the “Debentures”) at a price of $1,000 per Debenture (the “Offering”). StorageVault has also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $7.5 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures, on the same terms and conditions, exercisable in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days following closing of the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on or about July 19, 2021.

StorageVault intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund potential future acquisition opportunities and for general corporate purposes.

The Debentures will be direct senior unsecured obligations of StorageVault and will rank: (i) subordinate to all existing and future senior secured indebtedness of StorageVault, (ii) subordinate to all existing and future secured indebtedness that is not senior secured indebtedness, but only to the extent of the value of the assets securing such other secured indebtedness, (iii) pari passu with each debenture issued under the indenture under which the Debentures will be issued (the “Indenture”) ‎and with all other present and future unsubordinated indebtedness of StorageVault that is not senior secured indebtedness or that is not indebtedness described in clause (ii) above, including trade creditors, (iv) senior in right of payment to indebtedness of StorageVault that by its terms is subordinated in right of payment to the Debentures, and (v) structurally subordinated to all existing and future obligations, including indebtedness and trade payables, of StorageVault’s subsidiaries. The payment of principal and premium, if any, of, and interest on, the Debentures will be subordinated in right of payment to all senior secured indebtedness of StorageVault, as will be set forth in the Indenture. The Indenture will not restrict StorageVault or its subsidiaries from incurring additional indebtedness or from mortgaging, pledging or charging its properties to secure any indebtedness or liabilities. None of StorageVault’s subsidiaries will guarantee the Debentures.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

StorageVault Announces $50 Million Bought Deal Offering of 5.50% Senior Unsecured Hybrid Debentures NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX-V) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus