Old Spice Unveils New “Men Have Skin Too” Campaign Depicting Skincare Inspired Grooming Products Made From Real Ingredients Offering Benefits That Partners and Family Members Secretly Crave

Old Spice understands that while men love Old Spice, women love it too, which is why the brand premiered the sequel to its award-winning “Men Have Skin Too'' campaign. In the sequel, the brand introduces new characters, including music icon Patti LaBelle, who joins the brand as its first official “Old Spice Guy Mother-in-Law,” appearing alongside returning actors Deon Cole (Black-ish, Grown-ish) and Gabrielle Dennis (Black Lady Sketch Show, The Upshaws). The timely spot tackles the tension of cohabitation and highlights new additions to the brand’s Fresher Collection, a line of anti-perspirant/deodorants, lotions and body washes with skin-care inspired benefits and ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil.

The “Men Have Skin Too” campaign features a series of ads with Cole and Dennis that showcase how small occurrences become big things, like borrowing your partner's body wash. And after more than a year of living in close quarters with extended family and partners, Old Spice understands how a bottle of Moisturize with Shea Butter body wash can run out fast with everyone reaching for it over how smooth and hydrated it makes their skin feel!

Women’s products have long been viewed as superior and are known for delivering sought-after skin benefits like superior hydration, while some men perceive men’s products lag. Old Spice’s Fresher Collection and its innovative formula for skin benefits, featuring real ingredients and fragrances, have shattered this perception. Simply put, it is so good, partners and family members crave it and prefer it over what they use today. And studies show cohabitation is blurring the lines of couple's grooming habits. A recent Old Spice survey conducted by Wakefield Research also uncovered that: