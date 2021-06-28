Discovery Silver Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSXV: DSV; OTCQX: DSVSF) (“Discovery” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting held Friday, June 25, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors (“the Board”) and Management.

Mr. Vic Chevillon and Mr. Jesus Hernandez-Garza did not stand for re-election for the ensuing year.

Taj Singh, President and CEO states: “Discovery would like to thank both Vic and Jesus for their contributions to our success over their tenure and we look forward to working with them as advisors to the Company. On behalf of the Board, I would like to specifically acknowledge the integral role Vic had on the discovery and early development of the Cordero project, paving the way for it to become one of the largest primary silver deposits globally.”

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration; (ii) fixing the number of directors on the Company’s Board at seven (7) persons; (iii) re-approving and ratifying the Company’s Stock Option Plan and (iv) re-approving and ratifying the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan and Deferred Share Unit Plan. A total of 192,911,705 Discovery common shares were voted, representing 59.4% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Taj Singh, M.Eng., P.Eng., CPA

President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

About Discovery

Discovery’s flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the few silver projects globally that offers margin, size and scaleability. Cordero is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico, and is supported by an industry leading balance sheet with over C$85 million available for aggressive exploration, resource expansion and future development. Discovery was a recipient of the 2020 TSX Venture 50 award and the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 award.

