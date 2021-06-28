checkAd

MYM’s Acquisition by IMCC Receives Positive Recommendations from leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms

Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services recommend that MYM shareholders vote FOR Transaction with IMCC

Over 90% of committed and tallied common shares are being voted in favour of the Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (OTCBB: MYMMF) (“MYM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that both Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”), the two leading independent proxy advisory firms that provide voting recommendations to shareholders, have each issued positive reviews of the proposed acquisition of MYM by IM Cannabis Corp. (“IMCC”) announced on April 1, 2021 (the “Transaction”). Both Glass Lewis and ISS recommend that MYM shareholders vote in favour of the resolution to be voted on at the special meeting of shareholders to be held on July 5, 2021.

A total of 66 & 2/3rds of all common shares voted are required to approve the Transaction as well as a majority of the minority vote in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). To date, including those who have entered into support agreements, over 90% of overall committed and tallied common shares are being voted in favour of the Transaction.

The votes attached to the common shares owned by Michael Wiener, Chief Executive Officer (14,214,286 common shares held), Laird Choi, VP, Human Resources and Corporate Services (4,652,837 common shares held) and Robert Wolf, Independent Director (2,857,143 common shares held) will be excluded for purposes of the Transaction approval required by MI 61-101.

MYM shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2021 are eligible to vote at the special meeting. Full details of the Transaction and the matters to be voted on at the meeting are described in the management information circular and related meeting materials that were mailed to shareholders on or before June 10, 2021. All of the meeting materials can be downloaded from SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

To proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impact of COVID-19, the meeting will be held in a virtual only format which will be conducted via live audio webcast online at https://web.lumiagm.com/419800178 at 11:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on July 5, 2021.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM is a Canadian cultivator, processor, and distributor of premium cannabis via its two wholly owned subsidiaries – SublimeCulture Inc., in Laval, QC and Highland Grow Inc., in Antigonish, NS.

