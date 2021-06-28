AmpliTech - a Developer of State-of-the-Art Components for Satellite, 5G, Defense, Space and Other Ultra-Hi Bandwidth Data Communications Needs, Joins Russell Microcap Index

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index remains in place for one year, with inclusion, as appropriate, in Russell's Microcap Growth and Microcap Value style indexes. Membership for Russell indexes is determined primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Bohemia, New York, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art components and semiconductor chips for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications, announced it has been added to the Russell Microcap Index in conjunction with the Index's annual reconstitution, which took effect after the market’s close on June 25 th .

CEO Fawad Maqbool, commented, "Inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index is a testament to the progress we have made positioning AmpliTech to participate in the build-out of satellite networks, 5G communications and other next-generation networks. These systems will provide enhanced data and bandwidth capabilities essential for supporting rapid growth in connected devices, entertainment and gaming content distribution, video conferencing, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, autonomous-vehicle communications, quantum computing, space exploration and other bandwidth-intensive applications.

“We are actively pursuing the broad range of growth opportunities before us, supported by our strong financial position - with nearly $30M in cash - and our reputation for industry-leading solutions. We expect AmpliTech’s exciting outlook to be supported by the added investment community visibility and awareness provided by our Russell index inclusion."

The Russell Microcap Index is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased barometer for the microcap segment of the U.S. equity market, which makes up less than 3% of the U.S. equity market (by market cap). The Russell Microcap Index consists of the smallest 1,000 securities in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index, plus the next 1,000 smallest eligible securities by market cap.

About FTSE Russell:

Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website . FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.