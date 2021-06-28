checkAd

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Launch Two On-Demand and Four Linear AVOD Services on FreeCast’s SelectTV

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 15:15   

Agreement Enables Ad-Supported Crackle and Popcornflix On-Demand Offering and the Launch of Linear FAST Channels: Crackle Spotlight, Crackle Classics, Popcornflix, and Truli

COS COB, Conn., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the agreement to launch Crackle Spotlight, Crackle Classics, Popcornflix, and Truli linear channels on FreeCast’s SelectTV service. Crackle Plus will also make VOD content from its Crackle and Popcornflix libraries available on SelectTV.

SelectTV’s audience will be able to watch Crackle Plus’ extensive library of studio film titles and classic TV films as well as Crackle’s award winning originals and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences. Titles include PROMISELAND, Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story, Bucket List, Sew the Winter to My Skin, Insomnia, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Spides, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, The Clearing, and Going From Broke, now in its second season.

“Crackle is pleased to work with the FreeCast team on this new launch. Crackle’s amazing library of originals, exclusives, Hollywood blockbusters and TV Classics should create a unique content experience for the expanding FreeCast audience. Popcornflix’s action and adventure movies and Truli’s faith and family offering will add content for everyone,” said President of Crackle Plus, Philippe Guelton.

"Crackle is a great partner for us. As one of the first free video on-demand libraries, they have a long history of providing users with high-quality, accessible content. We're excited to integrate their offering, and give our users another fantastic content option at no additional cost," said Tracy West, Executive Vice President of Digital Content and Channel Distribution for FreeCast.

Crackle Plus linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 31 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

In addition to Crackle, the Crackle Plus network is made of Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Popcornflix Comedy, FrightPix, and Españolflix, as well as the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform Pivotshare.

