Silver Bull Announces Closing of a Private Placement for Proceeds of C$500,000 and Change of Transfer Agent

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSX: SVB; OTCQB: SVBL) (“Silver Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion a of a private placement of 500,000 shares of common stock of the Company (the “Shares”) at a price of C$1.00 per Share for gross proceeds of C$500,000. (the “Private Placement”).

No placement agent or finder’s fees were paid in connection with the Private Placement, and the net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by Silver Bull for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws, which will expire four months plus one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement, and will be restricted securities for purposes of U.S. securities laws.

The securities issued under the Private Placement have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of Silver Bull’s securities in the United States.

Change of Transfer Agent

The Company also announces that Olympia Trust Company has replaced Equiniti Trust Company and TSX Trust Company as the registrar and transfer agent of the Company. Shareholders need not take action in respect of the change in transfer agent.

In all jurisdictions, all inquiries and correspondence relating to shareholders’ records, transfer of shares, lost certificates and or change of address should now be directed to Olympia Trust Company at the contact information below:

Olympia Trust Company
Attn: Corporate & Shareholder Services
PO Box 128, STN M
Calgary AB T2P 2H6
Tel: 1-833-684-1546 (toll free in North America)
Fax: (403) 668-8307
Email: cssinquiries@olympiatrust.com
Website: https://css.olympiatrust.com

About Silver Bull
Silver Bull is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company whose shares are listed on the TSX and trade on the OTCQB in the United States. Silver Bull owns the Sierra Mojada Project which is located 150 kilometers north of the city of Torreon in Coahuila, Mexico, and is highly prospective for silver and zinc. Sierra Mojada is currently under a joint venture option with South32 International Investment Holdings Pty Ltd. In addition, Silver Bull’s majority-owned subsidiary, Arras Minerals Corp., holds an Option Agreement to acquire the Beskauga Copper-Gold Project, located in North Eastern Kazakhstan.

